Report: Chelsea are Prepared to Offer Ousmane Dembele £8 Million-a-Year to Join the Club

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has such a strong interest in France and Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele, that Chelsea are prepared to offer him £8 million-a-year. 

According to reports, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and manager Tuchel have already struck up a very close relationship and Boehly is pressing Dembele to accept the offer. 

Dembele

Dembele, 25, is set to depart Spanish side Barcelona this summer following the conclusion of his contract. 

Barcelona had offered the Frenchman another contract, however they now look set to withdraw their offer to the Chelsea target due to a division within the board that believes that withdrawing their offer is a logical decision for the club's image. 

It was reported that the World Cup winner had decided to stay at Barcelona due to his realtionship with manager Xavi who had hoped that Demeble would've played a big part in his future team. 

Ousmane dembele
Dembele is one of Chelsea's key attacking targets this summer along with Raheem Sterling, who was seen as the priority signing for Tuchel's men however both players could be heading to Stamford Bridge. 

With the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech being linked with a move away from West London, Chelsea will be in need of attacking reinforcements and with new owner Boehly looking to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool, he may be willing to spend as much as possible.

