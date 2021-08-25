Report: Chelsea Are Prepared to Submit Official Bid for Jules Kounde in 'Next Hours'

Chelsea are prepared to submit an official bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde 'in the next hours', according to Fabrizio Romano.

The defender is set for a move to Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his European Champions.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to submit an official bid once Kurt Zouma completes a move to West Ham United.

It has previously been reported that West Ham, Chelsea and Kurt Zouma have all agreed to the move that will see the defender play his football in east London as the three parties reached a 'definitive agreement'.

The Blues are believed to be waiting to offload Zouma before making a mover for Kounde, who has already agreed personal terms at Stamford Bridge.

It was recently reported that Sevilla are waiting for a 'convincing offer' from Chelsea for Kounde, who has a release clause in Spain.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, the release clause in Koundé's contract has increased from £68 million to £77 million in recent weeks, though it has been stated that the increased figure will not prove to be a cause of concern for Chelsea.

Chelsea want to bolster their backline by adding Koundé to their ranks, but it has been mentioned that the club will need to sell a defender before making a serious approach to land the 22-year-old and the sale of Zouma could make the defender's acquisition possible in the coming days.

The transfer window will slam shut on August 31, so Chelsea will need to hurry up if they are to get their man.

