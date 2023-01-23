Report: Chelsea Are Preparing A Bid For Malo Gusto

Chelsea have heavy interest in Lyon defender Malo Gusto and they are now reportedly preparing a bid for the young French full-back. The player seems to be the only Chelsea have finally chosen for the right-back spot.

Gusto if the bid is accepted and personal terms are agreed will be brough in as competition for Reece James. The club believe another full-back is needed due to the drop in quality when James is injured or resting.

The bid has not been launched yet but it is in the process of being prepared.

Chelsea are now preparing a bid for Malo Gusto. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea are now preparing a bid for Lyon defender Malo Gusto as they look to add competition to the right-back position.

The right fee is expected to take Gusto away from Lyon and it could take Chelsea's spending since the summer to around £500million.

Gusto is a young right-back who is highly rated in France. At 19-years old, he has already 47 appearances in the league for Lyon, contributing to five assists.

Malo Gusto is one of the top targets for Chelsea at right-back. IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea are expected to sign two more players in the January window and a right-back is one of them. The other is expected to be a midfielder, and another bid for Enzo Fernandez has not been ruled out by the club.

The bid could be launched within this week by Chelsea as they look to wrap up a deal for the Frenchman by the end of the window.

Read More Chelsea Stories: