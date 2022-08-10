Report: Chelsea Are Preparing Third Bid for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana

It now looks like Chelsea and Todd Boehly are set to bid a third time for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

It looks like Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly have identified the centre-back they want this summer.

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana had an unreal breakthrough campaign in the 2020/21 season after joining the Foxes for £31million from Saint-Etienne.

However, last campaign, the 21-year-old defender suffered an injury early on that kept him out for the majority of the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite this, the French defender isn't short of suitors with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in signing him this window.

Currently though, Tuchel's Chelsea's side seem to be leading the race after having a £60million and £70million bid rejected by Brendan Rodgers' side.

Even though the Blues face a bit of a setback, it isn't putting them off signing Fofana and it's being reported that Boehly is willing to go up to £85million this summer to secure his services.

It is also helping that the 21-year-old is keen on a move too, with it being claimed that he was disappointed Leicester rejected the most recent bid from Chelsea.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Now, according to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, Chelsea are currently preparing a third bid for Fofana.

He confirms that this bid will be 'closer' to Leicester's valuation and it will 'test' their resolve, due to them still not wanting to sell him.

Dorsett also claims that reluctance to sell him and the asking price will increase as the window progresses because of the lack of time the Foxes will have to buy a replacement.

Read More Chelsea News