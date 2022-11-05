Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

Endrick has some of the biggest clubs in world football currently clamouring over the possibility of signing him, and Chelsea are currently one of three clubs with the biggest opportunities to land the Brazilian.

Chelsea are pushing to sign him, and it's been a deal they've been pursuing for months. The club have met his father, and Endrick's father like the package Chelsea showed to him.

The player will sign for the club who he feels offers him the best chances in the future, and Chelsea are currently pushing along with two other clubs to make sure it's them.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are pushing alongside PSG and Real Madrid to sign Palmeiras forward Endrick.

Chelsea have had interest in the 16-year old centre-forward for a long time, and are now actively pushing to be the club that lands Endrick.

As always with the signing of a wonderkid like Endrick, there is competition from some European giants, Real Madrid are looking to emulate their Vinicius Junior signing, and PSG are chasing another Neymar with Endrick.

Chelsea are there, and reportedly gave Endrick's father the best package and project of the whole lot so far weeks ago. It will be a battle for his signature, but the fact Chelsea are one of three clubs name dropped by Romano is a good sign.

Endrick and Chelsea is a saga to keep an eye on.

