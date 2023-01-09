Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Close The Deal To Sign Joao Felix

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Close The Deal To Sign Joao Felix

Chelsea are now expected to close the deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in the next 24/48 hours.

Chelsea moved quickly today to inform Atletico Madrid that they were willing to pay the loan terms they had set on Joao Felix. The deal is now moving closer to completion.

The Blue's hope to complete the deal in the next day or so. Felix has given the green light to sign for Chelsea and was enticed by the project that is being built at the club at the moment.

Chelsea will cover his full wages and pay Atletico Madrid a loan fee to bring Felix in.

Joao Felix

Chelsea are expected to close the deal to sign Joao Felix in the next 24/48 hours.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are expected to close to the deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in the next 24/48 hours.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are now in the final stages of the deal. The final details of the agreement are being finalised between both clubs and the deal is now very close to being done.

The loan fee is around €11million and Chelsea will cover the full salary. There is no known buy option at the minute in the deal. Atletico have been rumoured to want Felix to sign a new deal but that could be to maximise transfer value.

Yesterday's result against Manchester City is likely to be the catalyst for this transfer. Chelsea moved quick this morning to get the deal done. Felix will likely be a Chelsea player in the next 48 hours.

The deal will run until the end of the 22/23 season.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Could Beat Chelsea To Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make Another Bid For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Vitor Roque
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Vitor Roque

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue Talks For Enzo Fernandez With Benfica

By Dylan McBennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Pedro Porro Ahead Of Tottenham

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Is Not A Priority For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Closing In On Deal For Chelsea Target Mykhailo Mudryk

By Dylan McBennett