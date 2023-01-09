Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Close The Deal To Sign Joao Felix

Chelsea moved quickly today to inform Atletico Madrid that they were willing to pay the loan terms they had set on Joao Felix. The deal is now moving closer to completion.

The Blue's hope to complete the deal in the next day or so. Felix has given the green light to sign for Chelsea and was enticed by the project that is being built at the club at the moment.

Chelsea will cover his full wages and pay Atletico Madrid a loan fee to bring Felix in.

Chelsea are expected to close the deal to sign Joao Felix in the next 24/48 hours. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are expected to close to the deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in the next 24/48 hours.

Chelsea are now in the final stages of the deal. The final details of the agreement are being finalised between both clubs and the deal is now very close to being done.

The loan fee is around €11million and Chelsea will cover the full salary. There is no known buy option at the minute in the deal. Atletico have been rumoured to want Felix to sign a new deal but that could be to maximise transfer value.

Yesterday's result against Manchester City is likely to be the catalyst for this transfer. Chelsea moved quick this morning to get the deal done. Felix will likely be a Chelsea player in the next 48 hours.

The deal will run until the end of the 22/23 season.

