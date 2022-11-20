Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Make A Move For Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be axed in the coming weeks by Manchester United after he slated the club beyond repair in his recent interview on Talk TV with the polarising Piers Morgan.

Chelsea have had long standing interest in Ronaldo, most of it pushed by Todd Boehly, but the club are reportedly set to try again to sign the Portuguese icon. This may be against the wishes of Graham Potter.

Ronaldo is a commercial dream signing from the point of view of Todd Boehly.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to move for Cristiano Ronaldo. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Chelsea are now set to step in and make a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, in a bid to give him his next club.

Ronaldo is moving closer to being axed by Manchester United as the legal proceedings are being taken care of, and Chelsea could get the player on a free if the Manchester club do sack him.

Graham Potter has been reported to be against the signing, but may have to accept it if Todd Boehly orders it to happen. Chelsea could afford the massive wage signing Ronaldo demands, and offer him Champions League football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be sacked by Manchester United. IMAGO / Sportimage

Ronaldo's desire for his next move is unknown, the only sure thing is that he will not return to Manchester United after the World Cup.

An interesting development, and one Chelsea will have a firm eye on.

