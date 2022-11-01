Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Sell Romelu Lukaku

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Sell Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are ready to sell Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan.

The Chelsea career of Romelu Lukaku looks like it will finally come to an end, as reports have came out suggesting the Blue's are ready to sell the Belgian striker and finally cut their losses.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea last season, but never fully hit the heights his return promised to. Inter Milan are currently the home of Lukaku, and they could be the club to buy him permanently.

Chelsea are ready to sell, and it may be a transfer that is beneficial to all parties at this stage.

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are ready to sell Romelu Lukaku.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are finally ready to sell Romelu Lukaku, and hope a good World Cup will boost his transfer value and add some hope of a bit of resale value.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The blue's paid £100million for Lukaku last summer, but he never lived up to expectations. The Belgian is currently on loan at Inter Milan, who do have an interest in extending it to a second year.

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan may be the club to buy Romelu Lukaku.

It may be Inter who eventually buy Lukaku, and there could be an obligation to buy in the second year of the loan should it happen. Lukaku's market value has certainly taken a hit, but his quality is undoubted.

A disappointing end to what was tipped to be a brilliant reunion, but it will be a transfer that benefits Lukaku, the club he will sign for and certainly Chelsea in the end.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Nelson Semedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Wolves Defender Nelson Semedo

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Wants To Leave Chelsea For AC Milan In January

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo & Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Valued At £85million By Brighton

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Guimaraes
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Confident Of New Bruno Guimaraes Deal Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Chelsea Team News Update: Kalidou Koulibaly Returns To Training

By Dylan McBennett
Manuel Locatelli
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keen On Juventus Midfielder Manuel Locatelli

By Melissa Edwards
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea May Move For Leandro Trossard In January

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Features/Opinions

Chelsea's Run Up To Qatar: How Can They Leave Things?

By Melissa Edwards