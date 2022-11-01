Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Sell Romelu Lukaku

The Chelsea career of Romelu Lukaku looks like it will finally come to an end, as reports have came out suggesting the Blue's are ready to sell the Belgian striker and finally cut their losses.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea last season, but never fully hit the heights his return promised to. Inter Milan are currently the home of Lukaku, and they could be the club to buy him permanently.

Chelsea are ready to sell, and it may be a transfer that is beneficial to all parties at this stage.

Chelsea are ready to sell Romelu Lukaku. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are finally ready to sell Romelu Lukaku, and hope a good World Cup will boost his transfer value and add some hope of a bit of resale value.

The blue's paid £100million for Lukaku last summer, but he never lived up to expectations. The Belgian is currently on loan at Inter Milan, who do have an interest in extending it to a second year.

Inter Milan may be the club to buy Romelu Lukaku. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

It may be Inter who eventually buy Lukaku, and there could be an obligation to buy in the second year of the loan should it happen. Lukaku's market value has certainly taken a hit, but his quality is undoubted.

A disappointing end to what was tipped to be a brilliant reunion, but it will be a transfer that benefits Lukaku, the club he will sign for and certainly Chelsea in the end.

Read More Chelsea Stories