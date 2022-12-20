Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Scouting Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie

Chelsea are scouting Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie as they search for a new defender.

Piero Hincapie seemed to have it all at the World Cup, and his performances did not go unnoticed by those behind the scenes at Chelsea. There is interest from the Blue's in the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

The Ecuador defender was impressive for his country despite being knocked out in the group stage, and at 20-years old, could be a great signing for the next club that gets their hands on him.

Chelsea are hoping that is them, and have been scouting the player.

Chelsea are one of the clubs scouting Piero Hincapie.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in Piero Hincapie. The player has a chance to leave Bayer Leverkusen in 2023.

Chelsea are not the only club with interest in Hincapie. Napoli, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur share interest, as well as some Spanish clubs too.

As of now there are now advanced negotiations between any club in Hincapie. The interest at the moment is just interest.

Piero Hincapie could leave Bayer Leverkusen in 2023.

Chelsea have Josko Gvardiol as a main target for the defence, but could turn to Hincapie if the price tag for the Croatian continue to rise after the World Cup.

Hincapie is a cheaper option of similar age to Gvardiol, and could be a better deal for Chelsea in the long run. The money saved could go towards strengthening another position in the team. One to keep an eye on.

