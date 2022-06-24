Report: Chelsea are Serious About Putting Together an Offer for Leeds United's Raphinha

Chelsea are set to make a serious bid in order to sign highly sort after Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Raphinha has been linked to many clubs this summer with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona taking an interest in the Brazilian.

Leeds however aren't interested in selling their number 10 and would not entertain a deal worth any less than their £65 million valuation for their Brazilian.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Leeds signed Raphinha from Rennes in the summer of 2020 ahead of their first season back in the Premier League since 2004 and since his signing, he has been one of the most exciting players in Europe.

The 25 year-old was without a doubt Leeds' most important player last season as they survived relegation, with 11 goals and three assists in the Premier League he was his sides most creative player.

IMAGO / Action Plus

On the final day of the season, Leeds had to overcome Brentford in order to confirm their status as a Premier League club. The Yorkshire club beat their London opponents 2-1 with Raphinha scoring from the penalty sport in the victory.

After the game, the Brazilian was seen walking on his knees across the length of the field and then celebrated with Leeds fans in the away section. Many believed that this was a goodbye message from Raphinha with a move expected this summer.

