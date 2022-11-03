Report: Chelsea Are Serious About Signing Declan Rice

Midfield has become one of the biggest priorities at Chelsea in recent weeks, and they will only considering signing the best in class in a bid to bolster their options for the next few seasons.

It has been reported the blue's would ideally like two midfielders, and the player's would have to be of a world class ilk. N'Golo Kante is looking likely to leave, and Chelsea need replacements.

Declan Rice is a player they're seriously considering, and it isn't the first time.

Chelsea are serious about signing Declan Rice. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to Simon Phillips, Declan Rice are seriously considering signing Declan Rice, and have done for a long time. The player has been admired internally for a long time at Chelsea.

Rice has been tipped to leave West Ham for a number of seasons, and many feel this will finally be the one he does. The Hammers are struggling so far this season, and a bad season for them could weaken their negotiation stance.

Declan Rice could return to Chelsea. IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea had rice on their books as a young academy player, and he is very close friends with midfielder Mason Mount. The general feeling is that if Rice was to leave West Ham for anyone, it would be a return to Chelsea.

The World Cup will be a big chance for Rice to showcase his stuff, and Chelsea will be hoping he doesn't attract any foreign interest as they look to make him their new midfielder.

