Report: Chelsea Are Serious About Signing Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea are serious about the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe in the coming months.

Chelsea are making big moves from all aspects, and are trying to catch up to other clubs in terms of becoming one of the biggest in the world again. To do that, what happens on the pitch is as important as off it, and Kylian Mbappe's signing would certainly go along way towards fixing that.

Mbappe wants to leave PSG, despite the clubs wishes not to allow him to. The French forward is pushing for a move, and Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in bringing him into the club.

Todd Boehly could make the signing a priority, as he aims to sign a massive commercial player.

Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea are a serious contender for Kylian Mbappe.

According to Julien Laurens, Chelsea are serious about the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe this season or next, and Todd Boehly will have a huge say in the signing happening if it is to happen.

Todd Boehly wants a superstar in the ranks at Chelsea, which is why he wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer just gone. A superstar signing means higher shirt sales, and higher shirt sales means higher revenue for the club.

Mbappe is set to leave PSG after the relationship between the club and player broke, but January seems an unrealistic time for a move away from the club.

Chelsea will be in the mix, but they will have countless clubs as competition for the signing.

