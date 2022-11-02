Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Serious Contenders For Jude Bellingham

Report: Chelsea Are Serious Contenders For Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are now serious contenders for the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham's name is everywhere these days when it comes to news reports. Every club with the resources has an interest, which each of them believing they have the key to signing the English midfielder.

The fee for the player will be huge, and Chelsea are one of the clubs who definitely have the financial firepower for a deal as big as this one is expected to be. A fee of around £150million has been reported, and that's before you bring wages into the equation.

Chelsea will be in the fight for Bellingham, and they believe they can win it.

Chelsea are serious contenders for Jude Bellingham.

According to BILD in Germany, Chelsea are serious contenders for the signing of Jude Bellingham, and Todd Boehly has actually made contact with the father of the midfielder regarding a move to Chelsea.

Bellingham is tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and it may come down to which club entices him in the end at the end of the day. Manchester United, City, Chelsea and Liverpool all have heavy interest.

Todd Boehly has reportedly contacted Jude Bellingham's father over a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea believe they have the finances to be huge players at the table for the Bellingham deal, and it's a commercial signing Todd Boehly would be desperate to get over the line.

It will be a long saga, and Chelsea will not be the only fighters in the battle, but they are certainly expected to be in it.

