Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Exploring Signing Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are now said to be seriously exploring the possibility of signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The club are very serious about the player, but there are complications.

Benfica do not want to sell mid-season, and Fernandez himself is not in a massive hurry to leave Portugal himself. Chelsea however are now seen as the frontrunners in the deal.

Liverpool have been ruled out of signing Fernandez in January, and Manchester United can only afford loan deals.

IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are now seriously exploring signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are heavily interested but there are chances that a January deal won't happen. Benfica are calm about the situation as things stand, and the player himself could well prefer a summer move.

Liverpool had interest in Fernandez, but the signing of Cody Gakpo is likely to mean they move for a cheaper midfield option in January.

Chelsea had not been mentioned as a proper player in the race for Fernandes until yesterday, but things have moved fast in the media since then with regards to their interest.

Groundwork has already been done from the club, and they have been in contact with the player's agent. Official interest has been registered.

The Blue's will continue to explore the move in the coming days, and it will likely become clearer whether a January or summer move is what will happen with the Benfica midfielder.

