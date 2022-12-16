Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Pushing For Youssofa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is a player Chelsea have interest in bringing into the club as they continue their search for the best young players around, and his agent may have just given them a boost in their search for him.

Rumours have been circulating that Moukoko was closing in on a new deal at Dortmund, but the truth has been revealed today by his agent who has set the record straight.

Chelsea are said to be really pushing to sign the German.

Chelsea are pushing for Youssoufa Moukoko. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

According to Florian Plettenburg, Chelsea are now seriously pushing to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko is not close to signing a new deal at Dortmund, and the news was confirmed earlier today by his agent as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking about the situation, Youssoufa Moukoko's agent Patrick Williams had this to say, "I can confirm that we're not yet about to conclude a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund. I can also assure you that the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct and [he] was never offered that way."

Chelsea are now said to be fully pushing to sign Moukoko, and could try and make a deal for January as they look for a replacement for Armando Broja.

The Blue's are moving on the market, and have already closed in on the signing of David Datro Fofana from Molde..

Moukoko could be next, and discussions have already been held with the player.

