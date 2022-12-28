Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Set To Complete The Signing Of Andrey Santos

Chelsea are now set to complete the signing of Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos.

Chelsea are now moving closer to the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama. The deal is now in the final stages, and Santos is expected to be eligible to be announced by Chelsea soon.

The Blue's have been in talks with Vasco Da Gama and the player for a number of weeks, and they have beat off competition from the likes of Manchester City for his signature.

Santos will be seen as one for the future at Chelsea as they continue to focus on youth.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to seal the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama.

The deal is now entering the final stages, with contracts being prepared on both the clubs side and players side. Chelsea are very close to getting their man.

Andrey Santos is expected to cost Chelsea a fee of €12.5million, and it is not expected to rise to the original believed fee of over €20million. 

The player is expected to travel to England for a medical in the coming weeks, but is expected to be loaned back to Chelsea if he cannot get approved for a visa. This would be until June 2023.

A great signing for Chelsea if everything goes to plan, and by the looks of things Andrey Santos will become a Chelsea player barring any disaster. 

