Report: Chelsea are Set To Meet With Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea are set to meet with Spanish duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso "In the next few hours"to discuss their contract situations amid interest from Barcelona.

The Spainiards both have one year left on their current contracts and have both been the subject of transfer rumors, linking them to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Azpilicueta has been club captain for the past three seasons IMAGO / NurPhoto

Azpilicueta,32, has been at Chelsea for 10 years and in that time has won 9 major honours, captaining the side in the Champions League final victory against Manchester City last season.

The versatile defender was due to be out of contract this summer however a clause in his contract was triggered, meaning he would stay for a further year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are "still waiting for an answer" from the defender however the change in ownership and departure of defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have made things difficult.

IMAGO / PA Images

As for Alonso, the left wing-back has been a regular this season for Thomas Tuchel, although an eledged fall-out between the two has led Alonso towards the exit door.

Chelsea's number 3 signed for the club in the summer of 2016 and has been a fan favourite ever since, having played a big part in the Premier League title success as well as many other trophy successes.

