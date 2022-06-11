Report: Chelsea are Set To Meet With Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso amid Barcelona Interest
Chelsea are set to meet with Spanish duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso "In the next few hours"to discuss their contract situations amid interest from Barcelona.
The Spainiards both have one year left on their current contracts and have both been the subject of transfer rumors, linking them to Spanish giants Barcelona.
Azpilicueta,32, has been at Chelsea for 10 years and in that time has won 9 major honours, captaining the side in the Champions League final victory against Manchester City last season.
The versatile defender was due to be out of contract this summer however a clause in his contract was triggered, meaning he would stay for a further year.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are "still waiting for an answer" from the defender however the change in ownership and departure of defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have made things difficult.
As for Alonso, the left wing-back has been a regular this season for Thomas Tuchel, although an eledged fall-out between the two has led Alonso towards the exit door.
Read More
Chelsea's number 3 signed for the club in the summer of 2016 and has been a fan favourite ever since, having played a big part in the Premier League title success as well as many other trophy successes.
Read More Chelsea News
Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future
News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea
News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan
Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton
Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist
Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner