Report: Chelsea Will '100 Percent' Sign a Striker This Summer Amid Kane and Haaland Interest

The Blues are to go all out for a forward.

Chelsea will 'one hundred percent' sign a striker this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been heavily linked with goalscorers all summer, most notable Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, Tottenham's Harry Kane and 'dream signing' Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Speaking to his Twitch stream, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea are going to 'one hundred percent' sign a striker in the transfer window.

Haaland has been heavily linked with Chelsea as they search for a striker Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images

Haaland has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer with Chelsea exploring a way of acquiring him this summer in their search for a goalscorer.

A deal to bring England captain Kane to Chelsea could prove difficult as Spurs are reluctant to sell to their London rival whilst Lukaku has already expressed his intention to stay at Inter Milan this summer amid links to a return to the Premier League.

This has led to Chelsea considering alternative options in Villarreal's Gerard Moreno and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski could be considered in Chelsea can't land Haaland Photo by Maksim Konstantinov / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

