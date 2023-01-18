Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Speaking To The Agents Of Noni Madueke

IMAGO / ANP

Report: Chelsea Are Speaking To The Agents Of Noni Madueke

Chelsea are currently in talks with the agents of PSV winger Noni Madueke after they had their intial £26.5milllion bid rejected.

Chelsea have already had a £26.5million bid rejected for PSV winger Noni Madueke, and they are now deciding whether to make another bid for the Englishman over the coming days.

Priority for Chelsea has moved to the midfielder after the signature of Mykhailo Mudryk, but they are still trying to keep the pace on other deals they want done in January too.

Madueke is one of those and talks are continuing with the player's agents.

Noni Madueke

Chelsea are speaking with the agents of Noni Madueke.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are speaking with the agents of Noni Madueke at the moment before they decide whether to make another bid for the player in January.

PSV rejected a £26.5million bid in already this month and are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £45million. 

Madueke is unlikely to push for a move but is thought to be open to the switch if the two clubs can come to an agreement on the fee.

Noni Madueke

PSV want around £45million for Noni Madueke.

Chelsea will have to decide whether £45million is financially possible as they also look to land Moises Caicedo for around £80million and have already spent an initial £62million on Mykhailo Mudryk before the add-ons.

The forward position is somewhere Chelsea believes needs more players especially with the injury to Christian Pulisic and the likelihood of Hakim Ziyech leaving this month.

Madueke still has chances to join Chelsea, and the next few days will be key in seeing where the deal will end up.

