Report: Chelsea Are Still In Contact For Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have not given up on the chances of signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo despite the complex nature of making a deal happen in January.

Brighton are quite clear in their stance that they do not want to sell Caicedo in January but as with every transfer the right amount of money could completely turn the deal on its head.

Caicedo would be open to a move to Chelsea if they offered the right amount of money to Brighton.

Chelsea have not given up on Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Sportimage

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain in contact with people close to Moises Caicedo as they have not given up on a possible deal in January.

Brighton have been as clear as they can on their stance on Caicedo in January. They do not want to sell for anything below £75million. Chelsea have already offered £65million, but were rejected outright.

Caicedo is now the main midfield target for Chelsea, but their is alternatives in place if a deal is not possible in January. The loan route may be something Chelsea explore.

Brighton don't want to sell Moises Caicedo but will consider offers of around £75million. IMAGO / PA Images

Enzo Fernandez is also something they could turn back and try again for but that is a very unlikely scenario as things stand considering his price tag compared to Caicedo.

Brighton will not budge so it is now up to Chelsea to decide whether this £75million should be spent on Caicedo or pumped back into the team in other positions.

