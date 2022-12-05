Report: Chelsea Are Still Targeting Southampton Midfielder Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia may not have thought he would experience this level of interest so soon after leaving Manchester City for Southampton in the summer, but he is the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea.

Since his goal against Chelsea in August, the club have taken a real liking to the Belgian, and had a well documented £50million bid rejected by Southampton in the final days of the window.

Chelsea have not given up, and maintain interest in the midfielder.

Chelsea remain interested in Romeo Lavia. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea remain interested in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Tavolieri states that Manchester City's buy-back clause does not give them absolute priority over the player, and this may be where Chelsea feel they can make the signing.

Lavia is high on a list of targets for Chelsea in midfield, and with the club now making young midfielders a priority in their new recruitment, it would be no surprise to see a move made in January.

Manchester City are expected to still have a say in the matter even without absolute priority, and are likely to rival Chelsea if they do try and sign Lavia with a concrete offer.

The player is expected to be worth over £50million considering the bid Southampton rejected in the summer. It will ultimately be up to Chelsea whether they officially choose to try and sign Lavia.

