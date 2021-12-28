Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Are 'Strongly Committed' to Signing Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

Author:

Chelsea are strongly committed to signing Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to reports.

This comes as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Therefore, the Blues must look for alternative options and as per El Nacional, Thomas Tuchel's side are committed to signing De Ligt.

imago1008841407h

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Dutch defender, with latest reports stating that they were prepared to 'launch' themselves for the signing of the 22-year-old.

Juventus are looking to sell the Dutch centre-back in an attempt to raise funds following reports of serious financial issues at the club.

He has made 94 appearances in all competitions since then, scoring six goals and assisting a further two.

Read More

However, he has not lived up to his potential so far but at 22-years-old, De Ligt has plenty of years to prove his worth and could spend his prime years at Chelsea if a move goes ahead.

imago1008808616h

Barcelona are also extremely interested in the defender, but El Nacional state that Chelsea are committed to stealing the signing ahead of the Spanish club and are in a stronger financial position than Xavi's side.

De Ligt is seen as the ideal replacement for Rudiger, who could join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Chelsea are certainly interested in signing a centre-back with certain reports suggesting that Jules Kounde is their prime target.

There could be a sitaution that sees both Kounde and De Ligt sign for the club next summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008841285h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are 'Strongly Committed' to Signing Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

44 seconds ago
imago1008858279h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brighton: Romelu Lukaku & Mateo Kovacic Earn Starts as Hakim Ziyech Returns

30 minutes ago
imago1008862169h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected to 'Push' for West Ham's Declan Rice at End of Season

1 hour ago
FHn7BjGWUAYL7VI.jfif
News

Leaked: Chelsea 2022/23 Away Kit as Blues Return to White Colour Scheme

1 hour ago
pjimage (2)
News

Romelu Lukaku's Agent Reveals Striker's Happiness at 'Perfect Club' Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008815721h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Prepare 'Final Push' for Chelsea Centre-Back Antonio Rudiger

13 hours ago
imago1008650051h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Callum Hudson-Odoi Identified as Lazio Target Ahead of January Transfer Window

13 hours ago
imago1008429735h (1)
Features/Opinions

Chelsea's 2021 Review: Thomas Tuchel's Trophy Filled First Year & What to Expect in 2022

14 hours ago