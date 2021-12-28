Report: Chelsea Are 'Strongly Committed' to Signing Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

Chelsea are strongly committed to signing Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to reports.

This comes as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Therefore, the Blues must look for alternative options and as per El Nacional, Thomas Tuchel's side are committed to signing De Ligt.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Dutch defender, with latest reports stating that they were prepared to 'launch' themselves for the signing of the 22-year-old.

Juventus are looking to sell the Dutch centre-back in an attempt to raise funds following reports of serious financial issues at the club.

He has made 94 appearances in all competitions since then, scoring six goals and assisting a further two.

However, he has not lived up to his potential so far but at 22-years-old, De Ligt has plenty of years to prove his worth and could spend his prime years at Chelsea if a move goes ahead.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Barcelona are also extremely interested in the defender, but El Nacional state that Chelsea are committed to stealing the signing ahead of the Spanish club and are in a stronger financial position than Xavi's side.

De Ligt is seen as the ideal replacement for Rudiger, who could join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Chelsea are certainly interested in signing a centre-back with certain reports suggesting that Jules Kounde is their prime target.

There could be a sitaution that sees both Kounde and De Ligt sign for the club next summer.

