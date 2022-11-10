Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Targeting Palmeiras Forward Endrick As Part Of Plan

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Report: Chelsea Are Targeting Palmeiras Forward Endrick As Part Of Plan

Chelsea are targeting Endrick as part of a plan to sign the world's best young players.

Chelsea are targeting Palmeiras forward Endrick, and want to sign the Brazilian to the club, but it is not a signing that has been identified out of the blue. It is part of a plan launched by Todd Boehly.

Since the new owners took over there has been a new transfer strategy put in place at the club, and it aims at targeting young players. The best young players on the planet to be exact.

Chelsea's targets may continue to be young up and coming players in the coming months.

Endrick

Chelsea will be in the race for Endrick.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are targeting Palmeiras forward Endrick, and will be part of the race to sign him alongside Real Madrid and PSG. Endrick currently has a release clause of £60million.

Read More

Chelsea are targeting the best young players in the world as part of a new strategy launched by Todd Boehly when he took over the club. Youssoufa Moukoko could be another top young player Chelsea move for.

Endrick

Endrick has a €60million release clause.

Two signings of that ilk have already been made in Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei in the summer transfer window. Two top young players who can make an impact now and in years to come.

The race for Endrick will be tough, but Chelsea are really pushing. The club believe they have the tools to make the transfer happen, and ultimately it will be down to the player.

