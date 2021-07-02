Report: Chelsea Are 'Favourites' For Spinazzola Amid Real Madrid And Juventus Interest

Chelsea are the 'most convincing club' trying to sign Italy's Euro 2020 star Leonardo Spinazzola, according to reports in Italy.

Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmiere, who all play in Spinazzola's position.

However, with Alonso and Emerson strongly linked with Chelsea exits this summer, Spinazzola would make an ideal replacement.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the Blues are the 'most convincing club trying to have him' as Chelsea become favourites for the wing-back.

The Italian plays for Jose Mourinho's AS Roma but could be set for a move away after a fine Euro 2020 campaign. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

It has previously been reported that Chelsea have already asked Jose Mourinho's AS Roma about the 28-year-old this summer.

With Alonso and Emerson strongly linked with Chelsea exits this summer, the Blues could turn to Spinazzola to provide back-up to Chilwell this summer.

Chelsea face competition from Real Madrid, who have been watching the former Juventus player with interest, however the report believes that Chelsea are the front-runners for the Italian.

Roma are 'attentive to every type of offer' they will receive for the player this summer and a deal could happen this summer.

The Blues could another advantage in the race for the wing-back, with Tuchel's side playing a system which suits the player whilst international team-mate Jorginho is a valuable part of the Chelsea squad.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

