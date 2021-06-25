Report: Chelsea Pull Ahead Of Arsenal And Manchester United in Race For Kounde

The French defender could be set for a move to London.

Chelsea have emerged as favourites to sign Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, according to reports in Spain.

Kounde has previously been linked with the Blues as it was believed that Chelsea put the defender on their summer shortlist.

As per Sevilla ABC, Chelsea have pulled ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for the defender's signature.

The defender could be on the move this summerj (Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

Sevilla rejected €55 million from Manchester City last summer, but Chelsea believe that a bid of €65 million would tempt the Spanish club into selling.

The Blues biggest competition for the signing comes from Real Madrid, who could be willing to meet Kounde's €80 million buyout clause.

Further reports in Spain suggest that Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid pair Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos as they look to add defensive reinforcements.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

