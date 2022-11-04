Report: Chelsea Are Trying To Sign Brazilian Forward Endrick
Chelsea are interested in bringing Brazilian Wonderkid Endrick into the club, but the will have to fight through a pile of other interested clubs in order to secure his signature.
At this current moment, there is few players in the world that are wanted more than Endrick, as all the top clubs are chasing the centre-forward, who scored his first senior goal at 16-years old two weeks ago.
Chelsea are interested, and are actually pushing to sign the young Brazilian wonderkid.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are pushing to sign Endrick from Palmeiras, and could rival Real Madrid and PSG for the Brazilian youngster.
The race is said to be an open race, but it has now been confirmed that Chelsea are trying actively to sign the player. It was reported months ago that Chelsea's package was the one Endrick's father was most impressed with, and the Blue's have continued on in their pursuit.
Chelsea are an active player in the race, and could genuinely pull of the signing of the 16-year old.
It will ultimately be a decision between Endrick and his team, but if he chooses Chelsea, it would not only be a big signing for the club, it would also be a big signing for the Premier League in general.
It would be massive if Todd Boehly could pull it off, and it's certainly a saga to keep an eye on.
