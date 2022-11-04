Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Trying To Sign Brazilian Forward Endrick

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Report: Chelsea Are Trying To Sign Brazilian Forward Endrick

Chelsea are pushing to sign Endrick from Palmeiras.

Chelsea are interested in bringing Brazilian Wonderkid Endrick into the club, but the will have to fight through a pile of other interested clubs in order to secure his signature.

At this current moment, there is few players in the world that are wanted more than Endrick, as all the top clubs are chasing the centre-forward, who scored his first senior goal at 16-years old two weeks ago.

Chelsea are interested, and are actually pushing to sign the young Brazilian wonderkid.

Endrick

Chelsea are trying to sign Endrick.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are pushing to sign Endrick from Palmeiras, and could rival Real Madrid and PSG for the Brazilian youngster.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The race is said to be an open race, but it has now been confirmed that Chelsea are trying actively to sign the player. It was reported months ago that Chelsea's package was the one Endrick's father was most impressed with, and the Blue's have continued on in their pursuit.

Chelsea are an active player in the race, and could genuinely pull of the signing of the 16-year old.

Endrick

Endrick will have the final say on his future.

It will ultimately be a decision between Endrick and his team, but if he chooses Chelsea, it would not only be a big signing for the club, it would also be a big signing for the Premier League in general.

It would be massive if Todd Boehly could pull it off, and it's certainly a saga to keep an eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Moises Caicedo & Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid May Rival Chelsea For Moises Caicedo Signing

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Soonsup-Bell
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Open Talks With Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
News

Report: Ben Chilwell To Have Scan Today On Hamstring Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Aubameyang
News

Graham Potter Speaks As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Prepares To Face Arsenal

By Luka Foley
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Conte Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante For Tottenham

By Dylan McBennett
Kvicha Kvaratshelia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Could Be Valued At €100million

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool To Rival Chelsea For Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett