Report: Chelsea Are Trying To Sign Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus was impressive for Ghana during the World Cup despite the African team being knocked out, and his stocks automatically rose due to his performances.

Ajax lost a lot of players in the summer to Premier League clubs, Manchester United being the main culprit, and they may be about to lose more in the next two windows.

Chelsea are currently laying the ground work to sign Mohammed Kudus.

Chelsea are trying to sign Mohammed Kudus. IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are now laying the groundwork to try and sign Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest, with Liverpool also joining the race for the Ghana forward in recent weeks.

Kudus is a player of massive interest for Chelsea, and the club may attempt to sign him in January as they aim to sign the best young players in the world with their new recruitment plan.

The fee is expected to be around the same as the fee they sold Antony to Manchester United for recently, which was £90million.

Ajax will demand a big fee for Mohammed Kudus. IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Liverpool have joined the race for the player, who scored a special goal at Anfield recently in the Champions League.

Chelsea have scouts watching Kudus in his last World Cup game against Uruguay, and it would be no surprise to see a concrete move made in the coming weeks due to the fact they are actively laying the ground work as it stands.

