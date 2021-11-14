Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Are Unlikely to Sell Timo Werner in January Amid Barcelona Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea are unlikely to sell Timo Werner in January despite interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

    Werner has struggled for game time this season in comparison to last, following the arrival of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

    Other options that the Spanish side are assessing include Manchester United's Edinson Cavani and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, however Chelsea are unlikely to let Werner go according to FourFourTwo.

    imago1007424704h

    The report states that the Blues are unlikely to let the Germany star leave the club in January as they are fighting for silverware on multiple fronts and Thomas Tuchel believes that he needs his whole squad to compete for trophies.

    Werner is currently sidelined through a hamstring injury sustained against Malmo and had earned his way into the starting XI alongside Lukaku before the injury.

    The Germany international was previously under the Barcelona's watchful eye in 2020, before he signed for Chelsea and it is believed that new manager Xavi Hernandez is a big fan of the German,

    Read More

    imago1007435561h

    Thomas Tuchel has made it clear he is relying on him upon his return, and therefore a move to Spain in January looks unlikely to happen.

    “Normally what any manager does in any team is to not only rely on one or two goalscorers but at the same time you wish to rely on one or two consistent goalscorers because it gives you also a lift," Tuchel said.

    "This is also necessary to reach the highest level in any competition, you need consistent goalscoring threat from your strikers."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Report: Chelsea Are Unlikely to Sell Timo Werner in January Amid Barcelona Interest

