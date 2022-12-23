Report: Chelsea Are Very Keen On Brazilian Vitor Roque
There is an emergence of pure raw Brazilian talent rising at the moment, and Vitor Roque is one of those players. Chelsea have already secured Andrey Santos, and now they want another.
Missing out on Endrick to Real Madrid will have hurt Chelsea, but signing Vitor Roque would cushion the blow.
Vitor Roque currently has a contract at Athletico Paranaense until 2027.
According to Chelsea journalist RJPJournalism, Chelsea are very keen on the potential of Vitor Roque. The club hope to have constructive talks with Athletico Paranaense over a potential deal.
Read More
Roque is on a list of players that Chelsea call Vision 2030. Chelsea have massive interest in him and would like to make a move for the player providing Paranaense don't put an unreasonable price tag on the player.
At 17-years old, Roque is one of the most highly rated players in the Brazilian league alongside Endrick. He can play anywhere across the front line.
In 51 games so far in his career he has scored 14 goals and contributed to five assists. Very impressive numbers for a player of his age, and numbers Chelsea believe will get even better as the years go by.
No concrete contact has been made yet, but Chelsea do hope to make some in the coming days. The interest is there, the club want a deal to happen. It will ultimately be up to the price tag.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- 'He's Very Nice' - Jorgino On Graham Potter
- Report: Liverpool Monitoring Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
- Report: Chelsea 'Working On' Josko Gvardiol
- Report: Chelsea Could Move For Emiliano Martinez
- Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Romelu Lukaku Situation
- Chelsea Injury Updates: Mason Mount And Wesley Fofana
- Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Target Matheus Cunha Will Join Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Brazilian Midfielder Andrey Santos