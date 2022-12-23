Report: Chelsea Are Very Keen On Brazilian Vitor Roque

There is an emergence of pure raw Brazilian talent rising at the moment, and Vitor Roque is one of those players. Chelsea have already secured Andrey Santos, and now they want another.

Missing out on Endrick to Real Madrid will have hurt Chelsea, but signing Vitor Roque would cushion the blow.

Vitor Roque currently has a contract at Athletico Paranaense until 2027.

Chelsea are keen on signing Vitor Roque. IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to Chelsea journalist RJPJournalism, Chelsea are very keen on the potential of Vitor Roque. The club hope to have constructive talks with Athletico Paranaense over a potential deal.

Roque is on a list of players that Chelsea call Vision 2030. Chelsea have massive interest in him and would like to make a move for the player providing Paranaense don't put an unreasonable price tag on the player.

At 17-years old, Roque is one of the most highly rated players in the Brazilian league alongside Endrick. He can play anywhere across the front line.

Vitor Roque in action for his club Athletico Paranaense. IMAGO / Fotoarena

In 51 games so far in his career he has scored 14 goals and contributed to five assists. Very impressive numbers for a player of his age, and numbers Chelsea believe will get even better as the years go by.

No concrete contact has been made yet, but Chelsea do hope to make some in the coming days. The interest is there, the club want a deal to happen. It will ultimately be up to the price tag.

Read More Chelsea Stories: