Report: Chelsea Are 'Very Serious' in Erling Haaland Pursuit Amid Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea are determined to prise Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports.

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75 million which will become active next year.

The west London side are reportedly tabling a 'big offer' to test Dortmund's resolve to keep hold of their talisman, with reports suggesting that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been 'promised' a huge transfer budget by Roman Abramovich ahead of the new campaign.

According to El Transistor via Madrid Zone, Chelsea are 'very serious' in their chase for the Norway international, who registered 41 goals and 12 assists in 41 outings across all competitions last term.

Madrid have been hit hard by the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite maintaining a keen interest in Haaland, the La Liga side simply cannot afford to match the amount the Premier League giants would be willing to offer for the young striker.

However, Chelsea have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of the 20-year-old, with information from some quarters suggesting that Haaland sees his short-term future in Germany as he purchases a new home.

Regardless, club officials at Stamford Bridge reckon that they could potentially be the only side able to afford the former Red Bull Salzburg man this summer, which could give them an upper hand in the race for Haaland's signature.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

