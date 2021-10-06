Report: Chelsea Are Watching Bayer Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz Amid European Interest

Chelsea are one of several clubs that are watching Bayer Leverkusen's 18-year-old wonderkid Florian Wirtz, according to reports in Germany.

The youngster is one of Europe's hottest talents and could make a move sooner rather than later as he gains admirers.

As per SPORTBILD via iMiaSanMia, Wirtz is being watched regularly by Chelsea among other clubs.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are the list of top European clubs also watching the midfielder.

The Bundesliga Champions Bayern have reportedly been 'after the player for a long time', which could harm Chelsea's chances of signing the 18-year-old.

However, the Blues have a strong relationship with Leverkusen, signing Kai Havertz from the German club last season for a then club record fee.

It was previously reported that Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be interested in Wirtz, who could make a Premier League switch.

The German has a contract which expires in 2026, meaning that a heft fee would likely be required to tempt the German club into selling.

Wirtz's father has previously discussed his future.

What has Hans-Joachim Wirtz said?

"Florian definitely wants to play a good role in Leverkusen for the next two years," Hans-Joachim Wirtz told Bild via bulinews.com.



"What comes after that, we do not know yet. But his focus right now is only on Bayer and the national team."



A deal is likely to take a while to sort, so do not expect any sudden movements as the Blues are likely to keep an eye on the midfielder ahead of a potential move.

