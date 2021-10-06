October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Are Watching Bayer Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz Amid European Interest

Watching on.
Author:

Chelsea are one of several clubs that are watching Bayer Leverkusen's 18-year-old wonderkid Florian Wirtz, according to reports in Germany.

The youngster is one of Europe's hottest talents and could make a move sooner rather than later as he gains admirers.

As per SPORTBILD via iMiaSanMia, Wirtz is being watched regularly by Chelsea among other clubs.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are the list of top European clubs also watching the midfielder.

The Bundesliga Champions Bayern have reportedly been 'after the player for a long time', which could harm Chelsea's chances of signing the 18-year-old.

However, the Blues have a strong relationship with Leverkusen, signing Kai Havertz from the German club last season for a then club record fee.

sipa_35399073

It was previously reported that Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be interested in Wirtz, who could make a Premier League switch.

The German has a contract which expires in 2026, meaning that a heft fee would likely be required to tempt the German club into selling. 

Wirtz's father has previously discussed his future.

What has Hans-Joachim Wirtz said?

"Florian definitely wants to play a good role in Leverkusen for the next two years," Hans-Joachim Wirtz told Bild via bulinews.com.

"What comes after that, we do not know yet. But his focus right now is only on Bayer and the national team."

A deal is likely to take a while to sort, so do not expect any sudden movements as the Blues are likely to keep an eye on the midfielder ahead of a potential move.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35419620
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Watching Bayer Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz Amid European Interest

47 seconds ago
sipa_35263579
News

Tino Livramento Makes Reece James Admission Following Chelsea Departure

30 minutes ago
pjimage (2)
News

'We Have More Possibilities' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Saul Niguez & Ruben Loftus Cheek's Chelsea Roles

50 minutes ago
sipa_35119381
News

Tino Livramento on Playing Against His Former Club Chelsea

1 hour ago
sipa_35001734
News

Chelsea Delighted to Have 'Fantastic' Trio of Midfielders, Says Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
sipa_35371905
News

'Maybe One Day' - Former Blue Tino Livramento Hints at Chelsea Return

2 hours ago
sipa_35322387
News

Report: Chelsea Losing Battle to Bring Thiago Silva Back Early From Brazil Duty

2 hours ago
pjimage
News

'Super Reliable' - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Pair

2 hours ago