Report: Chelsea Are Willing To Go Big For Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has slowly become one of the most highly rated midfielders in the Premier League, and with that comes interest from the big clubs. Chelsea may have a huge advantage that the other clubs do not though.

Graham Potter was the manager that brought Moises Caicedo into the Premier League and there is expected to be some loyalty there between player and manager.

This could stand to Chelsea in their pursuit of the Ecuador midfielder.

Chelsea are ready to spend big for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fichajes in Spain, Chelsea are ready to spend up to €90million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton. This is likely to be the fee the midfielder will be sold for.

Chelsea have long standing interest in Caicedo, and are expected to be at the table when it is time to bid for him. The Blue's are now alone in their interest.

Manchester United have been interested in Caicedo for longer than any Premier League club, and the player is likely to be open to a move to the Red's if an offer was to come.

Liverpool are also interested in the Brighton midfielder, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bolster his current midfield options.

Chelsea have the Graham Potter factor which may actually work in their favour. Caicedo has spoken about not being able to turn down Chelsea in the past, and it will ultimately be his decision when the time comes.

