Report: Chelsea Are Willing To Try Again For Rafael Leao

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Chelsea are willing to try again to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

Rafael Leao was named in the Portugal squad for the upcoming World Cup, and a lot of clubs will be sending scouts over to the tournament to watch him play on a consistent basis against the world's best teams.

Chelsea are one of those clubs that will be sending scouts, and they will be hoping to try again to sign the AC Milan forward, after a failed attempt in the summer when the Italian club rejected a bid for him.

Rafael Leao is a player Chelsea value highly internally at the club.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea will watch Rafael Leao at the World Cup.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will have people watching Rafael Leao's progression at the World Cup for Portugal, and are interested in testing the waters again for the AC Milan forward.

The Blue's had a bid rejected in the summer for the winger, but have never given up on the chance of signing him. Leao's contract talks with Milan have hit a stalemate, and it's a situation Chelsea are monitoring.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea believe they can sign Rafael Leao.

Chelsea are keen to inject some funds into the market in January, and a move for Leao could certainly happen as the forward area is a position they feel can greatly improve.

The club have a list of targets, and Rafael Leao would top that in terms of players they would like to join the most.

Leao and Chelsea is a saga to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

