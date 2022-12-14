Report: Chelsea Are Working On Josko Gvardiol Deal

Josko Gvardiol was trending last night on Twitter for something every top defender in the last 15 years has been a victim of at one point. Being mesmerized by the brilliance of Lionel Messi.

Of course nothing has changed on Chelsea's side in regards to their interest in Gvardiol. The Croatian is the priority for the centre-back spot. Chelsea want him, but they're not alone.

The Blue's are said to working on the deal at the moment.

Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / motivio

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Chelsea are actively working on a deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, as they look to win the race for the defender.

There has been interest in Gvardiol for some time from Chelsea, and they are not giving up in any way when it comes to their pursuit of the player.

Chelsea have been in contact with both representatives of the player and RB Leipzig. The relationship between Chelsea and Leipzig is good due to the Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner deals.

Many clubs are interested in a deal for Gvardiol. Manchester City and Real Madrid are expected to be the main rivals for Chelsea, with Manchester United not expected to show any more interest.

It's set to be a busy window for Chelsea in January, and they will be hoping Josko Gvardiol can be the icing on the cake.

