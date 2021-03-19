Report: Chelsea aren't interested in Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero

Reports of Chelsea being interested in out-of-contract Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero have been rubbished.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in the hunt for a new centre-forward this summer, and Aguero's name was mentioned in a report claiming that the Blues were monitoring his situation in Manchester with him yet to open talks over a new deal at the club.

His deal expires at the end of the season and a further report from ESPN claimed that a Chelsea source said Chelsea were very interested in Aguero.

It was said, "You always told me that we didn't bring Argentines. Well that may change soon. Sergio [Aguero] interests us. And a lot."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, Christian Falk of BILD, has rubbished those claims and says Chelsea aren't interested and are only eyeing their number one target, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Chelsea have been inconsistent going forward under Tuchel which the Blues head coach is aware of. But when he was asked about his plans to bring in a new forward this summer, he wasn't ready to give anything away.

"It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have," he said recently. "We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them."



