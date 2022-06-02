Report: Chelsea Ask Jules Kounde to Ignore Other Offers Amid Pending Transfer

Chelsea have asked Jules Kounde to ignore offers from other clubs amid his pending transfer to the club in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues are set to sign the Frenchman in the upcoming transfer window, having previously been linked with a move last summer from his current club Sevilla.

He is likely to be the first signing of the club's new ownership, with the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital officially taking over from Roman Abramovich earlier in the week.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness, Chelsea have told Kounde to ignore offers from other clubs as they look to sign him in the coming weeks.

It is believed that the west London side are 'convinced' that they will be able to reach an agreement with Sevilla in order to bring the centre-back to Stamford Bridge.

Kounde himself is also convinced that should he join this summer, he will be the club's first choice defender.

Sevilla will not accept a fee of less than €65 million to sign him as per other reports, with Chelsea now able to operate in the transfer market amid their recent takeover.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

There were questions raised over Kounde's proposed move to Chelsea after the La Liga club also sold fellow centre-back Diego Carlos to Aston Villa.

However it is believed that such a transfer will not affect the Blues' pursuit of the 23-year-old this summer.

Kounde made 44 appearances in all competitions for his club in the season just gone, netting three goals and assisting one other.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube