Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Assessing' Whether To Raise Bid For Wesley Fofana

Still in search of another senior defender, Chelsea have found negotiations with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana to be difficult, with the Blues reportedly mulling over the possibility of raising their offer. 

Having seen their first substantial bid rejected essentially out of hand by the Foxes, Chelsea are currently discussing internally if they should raise their bid or not. They will know they must do so if they desire to bring in the Frenchman.

Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs has been very involved in his coverage of Chelsea news this summer and reported on the latest of this potential transfer on Thursday. Given the large price tag, the West London club seem to be taking their time in determining their next action.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Jacobs, the two clubs are around £20 million apart in their valuation of the defender. To date, initial approaches by Chelsea have been almost instantly rejected by the Foxes, who desire to keep the 21-year-old at the King Power beyond this summer. 

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have been pushing for swap deals this summer but Jacobs reports that, not only are Leicester City not interested in this, they will only reconsider their 'not-for-sale' stance with the arrival of a substantial cash-only bid. 

The player himself wants the move but, having recently renewed his contract until 2027, has little bargaining power. Chelsea know they must meet the price tag of around £80 million if they are serious about bringing Fofana to Stamford Bridge this summer. 

Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

‘Real Blow’ - Pundit on Manchester United Missing Out on Frenkie de Jong Due to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb7 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Nikola Milenković
Transfer News

Chelsea Join Race To Sign Defender Nikola Milenkovic

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
Transfer News

Journalist Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Former Arsenal Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

‘Might Be Willing’ - Pundit Thinks Newcastle Could Give Timo Werner Another Chance in the Premier League

By Charlie Webb8 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

How Much Chelsea Are Paying for Marc Cucurella

By Charlie Webb8 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Breaking: Marc Cucurella Completes Chelsea Medical

By Charlie Webb9 hours ago
James Tarkowski
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Vs Everton: One Player To Sign From The Opposition Club

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago