Report: Chelsea 'Assessing' Whether To Raise Bid For Wesley Fofana

Still in search of another senior defender, Chelsea have found negotiations with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana to be difficult, with the Blues reportedly mulling over the possibility of raising their offer.

Having seen their first substantial bid rejected essentially out of hand by the Foxes, Chelsea are currently discussing internally if they should raise their bid or not. They will know they must do so if they desire to bring in the Frenchman.

IMAGO / Colorsport

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs has been very involved in his coverage of Chelsea news this summer and reported on the latest of this potential transfer on Thursday. Given the large price tag, the West London club seem to be taking their time in determining their next action.

According to Jacobs, the two clubs are around £20 million apart in their valuation of the defender. To date, initial approaches by Chelsea have been almost instantly rejected by the Foxes, who desire to keep the 21-year-old at the King Power beyond this summer.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea have been pushing for swap deals this summer but Jacobs reports that, not only are Leicester City not interested in this, they will only reconsider their 'not-for-sale' stance with the arrival of a substantial cash-only bid.

The player himself wants the move but, having recently renewed his contract until 2027, has little bargaining power. Chelsea know they must meet the price tag of around £80 million if they are serious about bringing Fofana to Stamford Bridge this summer.