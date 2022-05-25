Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid in the race for Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu as they are monitoring his situation, according to reports.

This comes as the UK Government have given the green light for the Chelsea sale to go through, issuing a licence to see the club sold by Roman Abramovich.

Therefore, the Blues will once again be able to enter transfer negotiations once their new owners are in place.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Leicester defender Soyuncu ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

Thomas Tuchel's side reportedly have a shortlist of eight defenders which they are interested in, with Jules Kounde and Josko Gvardiol at the top of the list.

Kounde has been spotted in the English capital in recent days, with the defender being speculated to be the first signing of the summer when Todd Boehly arrives as the new owner.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed the club have 'clear ideas' for the summer transfer window, with the German saying: "We have clear ideas for the profiles and characteristic of these players. It is not like you put a name on the list and then you get the player."

It remains to be seen as to whether Soyuncu could join the club in the summer, but it looks like the Blues will prioritise other names despite monitoring the Turkey international.

