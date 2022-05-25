Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid & Tottenham 'Monitoring' Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu

Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid in the race for Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu as they are monitoring his situation, according to reports.

This comes as the UK Government have given the green light for the Chelsea sale to go through, issuing a licence to see the club sold by Roman Abramovich.

Therefore, the Blues will once again be able to enter transfer negotiations once their new owners are in place.

imago1012212046h

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Leicester defender Soyuncu ahead of the summer transfer window. 

The Blues are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thomas Tuchel's side reportedly have a shortlist of eight defenders which they are interested in, with Jules Kounde and Josko Gvardiol at the top of the list.

imago1011707941h

Kounde has been spotted in the English capital in recent days, with the defender being speculated to be the first signing of the summer when Todd Boehly arrives as the new owner.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed the club have 'clear ideas' for the summer transfer window, with the German saying: "We have clear ideas for the profiles and characteristic of these players. It is not like you put a name on the list and then you get the player."

It remains to be seen as to whether Soyuncu could join the club in the summer, but it looks like the Blues will prioritise other names despite monitoring the Turkey international. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010015187h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea to Open N'Golo Kante Contract Talks With Jorginho 'Waiting'

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1012234864h
News

Report: Mason Mount Expected to More Than Double Wages in New Chelsea Contract

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012046433h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Declan Rice Could Leave West Ham for £120M This Summer

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011800231h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Major Aurelien Tchouameni Blow With Midfielder Set for Real Madrid Move

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012248546h
News

Raine & Chelsea's Gruelling Workload Throughout Takeover Process Revealed

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0078499501h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Sends Todd Boehly Message Following Chelsea Sale

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012248383h
News

Todd Boehly Outlines Desire to Back Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea to Compete With Man City & Liverpool

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012207411h
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly Ready to Hand Thomas Tuchel £200M Chelsea Transfer War Chest

By Nick Emms4 hours ago