Report: Chelsea Attackers Considering Summer Exit as Mood Declines in Camp

Some of Chelsea's attackers are considering leaving the club this summer as moods decline in the camp due to the way Thomas Tuchel 'uses and treats' them, according to reports.

It's been a difficult few weeks for the Blues who have been left physically and mentally tired from their relentless schedule over the Christmas and New Year period.

Mood has dropped following the heavy workload, as well as the tensions which have risen after Romelu Lukaku's secret interview with Sky Italia.

That was evident against Brighton after Hakim Ziyech's muted celebration when he put Chelsea ahead on the south coast. Chelsea looked, and were frustrated. Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku were in discussions walking off at half-time, clearly not happy with each other or something that happened in the first half.

Fast forward five days and when he scored a screamer against Tottenham, the squad were in much better spirits.

Now as per the Athletic, 'the mood among many of Chelsea’s attackers isn’t good to say the least due to the way Tuchel uses and treats them'.

Tuchel has rarely used the same front three, not giving a combination time to build chemistry, since last season when Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner dominated the front three selection.

As Tuchel chops and changes, which is claiming to frustrate and annoy members of the Blues attack, some are giving serious thought to leaving this summer as a result.

The report states that 'the situation has grown serious enough for some of them to start considering leaving in the summer'.

Kai Havertz has been left out, surprisingly, in recent games, while Romelu Lukaku and others have continued to be given chances despite below-par displays.

Tuchel will hope the frustration has been caused by tired minds following the heavy workload over the last couple of weeks, and when they return from the winter break they will be have clearer and fresher minds.

