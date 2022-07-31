Report: Chelsea Attempt to Sign Josko Gvardiol From RB Leipzig With Timo Werner Being Apart Of The Deal

After falling out of interest with Thomas Tuchel, Timo Werner's time at Chelsea seems to be up, but the departure of the German could help bring in Josko Gvardiol to bolster the Blue's back line.

It seems clear that Werner hasn't been a part of Tuchel's pre-season plans, Only playing one half against Arsenal and Club America. The German saw no other action and wasn't included in either squad in the two games against Udinese due to supposed medical reasons.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Werner's old club RB Leipzig is currently leading the race to sign the German forward on a potential loan deal to bring him back to his former glory days.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has made a new attempt for 20-year-old RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. This time including Werner in the deal to try to negotiate further with the German club.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

However, at this time RB Leipzig still has no intention of selling the young Croatian which may cause Chelsea to look elsewhere.

The Blues still look to sign a second centre-back this summer after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea has already signed Defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli where he has already made two impressive appearances for the Blues and has been given the number 26 shirt for the season.

As of current, Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is Chelsea's new top target. However, the Premier League club has no intention of selling the French defender.

