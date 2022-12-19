Report: Chelsea Attempted To Sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

Skip to main content
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea attempted to sign Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho has already written himself into Manchester United hearts with his performances before the international break, and with those performances come interest.

Manchester United are working on signing Garnacho to a new deal, and Chelsea wanted to test their chances and steal a march on the Madrid born youngster to come to Stamford Bridge.

An admirable effort by Chelsea, but it was never expected to be accepted by Manchester United.

Chelsea attempted to lure Alejandro Garnacho away from Manchester United.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea attempted to lure Alejandro Garnacho away from Manchester United recently, but their attempts were of course turned down by both the club and the representatives for the player.

Manchester United are keen on signing Garnacho to a new deal, and the player himself is reportedly open to signing a new contract with the Red Devil's.

Garnacho has been in amazing form for United since getting his chance in the first-team, and may be considered their first choice left winger at this very moment.

Alejandro Garnacho is expected to commit his future to Manchester United.

Real Madrid have registered interest in the player who Manchester United signed from Atletico Madrid, but the club do not want to sell their star youngster.

Manchester United are expected to offer Garnacho a new deal formally in the coming weeks, and the player will be expected to accept the offer and commit his long term future to the club.

