Report: Chelsea 'Attentive' to Aurelien Tchouameni Position

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are being described as 'attentive' to the midfielder's current situation, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has attracted a lot of attention from the likes of Paris Saint-German, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Tchouameni recently featured in his country's Nations League campaign, where his side beat Spain 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

SIPA USA

As per Le Parisien via Sport Witness, Chelsea are said to be 'attentive' to the player, who many see as mature behind his years.

Tchouameni is looked at as one of the most promising French stars at the moment, with a bright future ahead of him.

France teammate Paul Pogba also had a lot of goof things to say about the youngster.

"Very very good", he said. "He's not a boy, he's a man.

"It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

"I hope to play plenty of games together and to always be on his side."

SIPA USA

Le Parisien interviewed Jean-Luc Dugon, who trained Tchouameni with the U17s and U19s at Bordeaux.

“He prepares, analyses and anticipates everything," said Dugon.

"As a teenager, he was already looking to understand everything at training.

"He plans things and never leaves anything to chance. He’s a hard worker.

"He never panics and manages his emotions."

