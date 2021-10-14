    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea 'Attentive' to Aurelien Tchouameni Position

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are being described as 'attentive' to the midfielder's current situation, according to reports.

    The 21-year-old has attracted a lot of attention from the likes of Paris Saint-German, Real Madrid and Juventus.

    Tchouameni recently featured in his country's Nations League campaign, where his side beat Spain 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

    sipa_35482312

    As per Le Parisien via Sport Witness, Chelsea are said to be 'attentive' to the player, who many see as mature behind his years.

    Tchouameni is looked at as one of the most promising French stars at the moment, with a bright future ahead of him.

    France teammate Paul Pogba also had a lot of goof things to say about the youngster.

    "Very very good", he said. "He's not a boy, he's a man.

    "It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

    "I hope to play plenty of games together and to always be on his side."

    sipa_35510682

    Le Parisien interviewed Jean-Luc Dugon, who trained Tchouameni with the U17s and U19s at Bordeaux.

    “He prepares, analyses and anticipates everything," said Dugon.

    "As a teenager, he was already looking to understand everything at training.

    "He plans things and never leaves anything to chance. He’s a hard worker.

    "He never panics and manages his emotions."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35482312
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Attentive' to Aurelien Tchouameni Position

    34 seconds ago
    sipa_28899947
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle Keen on Signing Ross Barkley Next Year

    30 minutes ago
    pjimage (27)
    News

    Thiago Silva Makes Honest Thomas Tuchel Admission Regarding Future Coaching Career

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35372330
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle Lists Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek as Transfer Target for Next Year

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35324508 (3)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Still 'Has Inter in His Heart' - Says Striker's Agent

    10 hours ago
    pjimage (38)
    News

    Leyton Orient Goalkeeper Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Edouard Mendy

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35482312
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Keen on Signing Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35378485
    Transfer News

    Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Hints at Future Amid Manchester City Links

    12 hours ago