Report: Chelsea Back In For Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are now reportedly back in to try and sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica weeks after the negotiations stalled and the deal fell apart. Chelsea never gave up on the player and want to try again.

The reports come from Portugal, and it has always been the case that if the release clause was met Benfica would have to consider selling the midfielder.

Chelsea need a midfielder in January and they may now decide to pay the big fee for Fernandez.

Chelsea are back in for Enzo Fernandez according to reports. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

According to Record Portugal, Chelsea are back in for Enzo Fernandez, and are willing to try and sign him again in January.

The deal fell apart weeks ago due to Chelsea's reluctance to pay the £105million release clause, but the Blue's are now reportedly considering trying to make the deal happen again.

Fernandez was the number one midfield target for Chelsea and it remained that way even after the deal fell apart. Moises Caicedo was another name, but there has been no concrete offer since they had a bid rejected last week.

Enzo Fernandez is open to a move to Chelsea. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea do actually go back in for Fernandez. The £87million overall package deal for Mykhailo Mudryk was expensive and the fee for Fernandez if the release clause was triggered would have to be all in one go.

The decision now lies with Chelsea and their willingness to spend the money, Enzo is open to the move.

Read More Chelsea Stories: