Report: Chelsea & Barcelona Have Held 'Secret Conversations' About Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea have once again been linked with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong amid uncertainty about his future.

The current situation surrounding De Jong's transfer away from Barcelona is an absolute mess.

He clearly doesn't want to move clubs, however, Barca are trying to force the Dutchman to join Manchester United, who have been in discussions with the Spanish side for months about a potential deal.

Man United have reportedly bid in the region of €85million for De Jong, a figure the Cules would be happy with.

IMAGO / ANP

However, with his persistence about not joining Man United this summer, it has meant that Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have also been linked with the 25-year-old.

Todd Boehly is apparently watching his current situation closely. Reports have also stated that the Blues' interest in him is 'genuine'.

Also, it was claimed recently that De Jong would prefer to join Chelsea over United this summer, which was a shock.

The main issue with this transfer is that Barcelona owe the Dutchman €17million in wages and that is the reason why they want to sell him at a high price so they can pay him back.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Despite all the drama and uncertainty around his future, it looks like Boehly and his team are still very much interested in the 25-year-old this summer.

According to CBS Sports Golazo, via SPORT, Chelsea and Barcelona have held secret conversations about De Jong.

It's likely that these discussions have taken place when the two sides have been negotiating deals for Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to join the Spanish side.

This story is far from over and there will definitely be a few more twists and turns before we find out who De Jong will play for next.

Read More Chelsea News