Report: Chelsea & Barcelona 'Most Interested' in Napoli's €40M Valued Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea and Barcelona are the two teams most interested in signing Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues are in the market for a defender, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart on free transfers this summer.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Chelsea and Barcelona are the most interested in the defender.

The Senegalese international has one year left on his current deal, with Chelsea able to get him for the 'initial valuation of €40 million'.

The report states that Barcelona and Chelsea ‘remain at the window’, with Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain also asking about potentially signing the defender.

Other defenders have also been linked with Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Marquinhos, while Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol have been looked at.

It is believed that Jules Kounde will become the first signing under the Todd Boehly ownership after he was spotted in London ahead of the Blues' takeover.

A quick deal for defenders this summer is key for Tuchel, who is keen to rebuild his squad as quickly as possible this summer.

"We have at the moment a huge disadvantage - that's not decisive yet. There is no need to make excuses now, it is just the situation we are in and we have to be as quick as possible. Right now, of course, it is unsatisfying because our hands are tied and we cannot act as we want," he said on transfer plans."

It remains to be seen as to whether Koulibaly will join the Blues this summer, but he will no doubt be interested in a move to London.

