Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with the Blues as the English star takes one step closer to joining Chelsea.

According to John Cross, the Blues managed to fight off countless Europen giants to win over the 27-year-old, and his final decision. Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and, former club Liverpool were reported to have taken an interest in the English forward.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea is aiming to finalize a fee of £45 million plus add-ons to bring Sterling to Stamford Bridge by the end of the week, with the aim of the English international to join the Blues camp before their American pre-season tour.

Sterling looked to leave Manchester City after spending seven years with the Premier League champions in the look of regular game time. Thomas Tuchel got in touch with Sterling to talk about his future which reportedly swayed his decision to push a move to the west London club.

With the deal almost complete, Sterling is set to be one of the highest-paid players at Chelsea with a salary of around £300,000 a week. N'golo Kante is Chelsea's current highest-paid player earning £290,000 a week.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Europen rivals had other plans with Sterling now being off the cards. Bayern Munich signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool to bolster the German's attack, and Barcelona looks to tempt Chelsea target Raphinha to Camp Nou.

If Sterling was to sign this week he would be the first signing of six promised transfers by Tuchel. With Chelsea also looking to sign two centre-backs to cover the departed defense.

Read More Chelsea News