Report: Chelsea Begin Talks for 'Top Target' Attila Szalai

Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Identify 'Top Target' for January as Transfer Talks Begin

Author:

Chelsea have opened talks with the agents of Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and now it appears Chelsea are acting on their interest.

As per Football Insider, the European champions held talks with his representatives ROGON in London last week to discuss a possible move. 

imago1008056697h

Szalai is a 'top target' for the Blues and Thomas Tuchel's side could look to sign him in January.

Tuchel is claimed to want defensive reinforcements as they eye silverware and Szalai has been targeted.

He has a contract at Fenerbahce which runs until 2025, and he is worth around £10 million, according to Transfermarkt.

imago1008056703h

Read More

Chelsea may need to bring in new centre-backs to the club with the futures of defensive quartet Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

Azpilicueta and Silva are expected to sign extension, as is Christensen who has resumed talks after discussions stalled in recent months.

Rudiger appears the most likely to leave the club next summer as the parties remain far apart on an agreement.

imago1008216712h

Tuchel has made his position clear over the German's future and wants him to stay at Chelsea, but it is now in the 28-year-old's hands. 

“The situation is the situation," said Tuchel. "We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008056703h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Begin Talks for 'Top Target' Attila Szalai

2 minutes ago
imago1008213161h
News

Report: Reece James Set for Chelsea Pay Rise & New Contract

32 minutes ago
imago1008117851h (1)
News

Premier League Title Race: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Remain Second Favourites Behind Man City

1 hour ago
imago1008211919h
News

Report: Thiago Silva Closing in On Chelsea Contract Extension

2 hours ago
imago1008210732h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea Know They Are A Special Team

2 hours ago
imago1008213184h
News

Report: Mason Mount 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid Contract Talks

2 hours ago
imago1008211876h
News

Joe Cole Fires Warning to Chelsea's Premier League & Champions League Title Rivals

18 hours ago
imago1007579909h (1)
News

'Set An Example - Trevoh Chalobah Sends Message to Chelsea Youngsters

18 hours ago