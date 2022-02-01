Report: Chelsea Begin Their Transfer Shortlist for the Summer Window

Chelsea have already started drawing up their list of targets for the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues did not make any new signings throughout January as clubs look to strengthen their sides for the remaining months of the season.

Ben Chilwell's absence on the sidelines until the end of the campaign due to his ACL injury sparked speculation that Chelsea would sign a backup option for the position, but no one was acquired, with Marcos Alonso to remain in the starting lineup.

According to The Athletic, the west London side have started drawing up their plans for the transfer market at the end of the season.

Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have all been listed as potential signings in the summer.

However none of these names are expected to arrive cheap should they choose to join the club, and many other top teams across Europe will also be keen to acquire their services, providing competition for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The report also suggests that any new signings that were made in January could have seen the club have less funds for the end of the season.

Chelsea could be losing the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta as the defenders' contracts expire in the summer.

Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last year and despite personal terms between him and the club being agreed, a transfer failed to materialise.

However, the Blues are believed to have a very good relationship with the Frenchman's agent and could make another move for him this year.

