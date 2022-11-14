Report: Chelsea Begin Work To Sign Leandro Trossard From Brighton
Chelsea have been keen on the Belgian international for some time now and Simon Phillips reports that the Blues have been in contact with the wingers' agents over a possible January move.
Trossard, who will be travelling to Qatar to represent Belgium at the World Cup in just over a week, has been one of Brighton's best players this season, scoring seven goals and grabbing two assists so far in the league as the Seagulls sit 7th in the table.
A move to Chelsea would see Trossard reunited with Graham Potter, an event that would certainly excite Blues fans, with their side currently struggling for form, goals and assists of late - Kai Havertz is their top scorer in the league with three goals.
The likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are said to be close to leaving Chelsea with their performances slumping, so an exit for one or both of them could open the door for Trossard to replace them, as Potter continues to mould his Chelsea squad.
