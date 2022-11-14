Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Begin Work To Sign Leandro Trossard From Brighton

Chelsea have reportedly put the wheels in motion for a move to bring Leandro Trossard to Stamford Bridge.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chelsea have been keen on the Belgian international for some time now and Simon Phillips reports that the Blues have been in contact with the wingers' agents over a possible January move.

Trossard, who will be travelling to Qatar to represent Belgium at the World Cup in just over a week, has been one of Brighton's best players this season, scoring seven goals and grabbing two assists so far in the league as the Seagulls sit 7th in the table.

Leandro Trossard

Trossard has been Brighton's best player this season

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A move to Chelsea would see Trossard reunited with Graham Potter, an event that would certainly excite Blues fans, with their side currently struggling for form, goals and assists of late - Kai Havertz is their top scorer in the league with three goals.

Kai Havertz

Havertz has struggled to hit top form for Chelsea

The likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are said to be close to leaving Chelsea with their performances slumping, so an exit for one or both of them could open the door for Trossard to replace them, as Potter continues to mould his Chelsea squad.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter
News

Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners

By Stephen Smith
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Never Considered' Cristiano Ronaldo

By Stephen Smith
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Cristiano Ronaldo In January

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Consider Endrick One Of The World's Best Talents

By Dylan McBennett
Christoper Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Jude Bellingham To Leave Borussia Dortmund Next Summer Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Kyle Walker-Peters
Transfer News

Report: Kyle Walker-Peters Remains A Target For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Are Facing A Dilemma With Romelu Lukaku

By Dylan McBennett