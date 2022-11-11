Report: Chelsea Believe Christopher Nkunku Is A Done Deal

Chelsea are moving closer and closer to the transfer of Christopher Nkunku being completed, and they believe the deal is actually as good as being a done deal. Everything is effectively agreed to see the transfer done.

All that's left is the final touches from Chelsea and Leipzig, and then the deal is not too far away from being completed and hopefully in the minds of Chelsea fans, announced soon.

Nkunku has already completed a medical and agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

Chelsea believe Christopher Nkunku is a done deal. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Speaking to the Football Terrace today, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs stated that Chelsea believe the deal to bring Christopher Nkunku is a done deal.

"Chelsea believe the Christopher Nkunku move is a done deal. Leipzig usually shoot rumours down if they are not true — in this case, they are merely refusing to comment. It can be read into as another encouraging sign".



All signs point towards the deal being completed soon. Chelsea will bypass the €60million release clause, and will instead pay a package deal they agreed with Leipzig in order to ensure the signing is completed.

RB Leipzig have refused to comment on the rumours. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Nkunku is happy to join Chelsea, and the matter now really lies with Chelsea and Leipzig as they agree the final details of the transfer.

It is expected that Nkunku will join next summer, but Chelsea have been pushing for the deal to be agreed for January.

